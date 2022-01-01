Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

VLO stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

