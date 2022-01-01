Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

