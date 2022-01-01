Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,214,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,236,000 after purchasing an additional 336,478 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 247.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

