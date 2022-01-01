Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 231,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Shares of ROST opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

