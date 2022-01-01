Ryo Currency 24-Hour Volume Tops $566.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $566.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.02 or 0.07903459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00314895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.45 or 0.00930406 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.22 or 0.00521548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00258538 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

