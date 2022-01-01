SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $254,661.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,354.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.00 or 0.00935491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00258159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

