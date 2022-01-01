Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 133,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

