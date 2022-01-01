Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $174.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.