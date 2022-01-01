Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 1,995 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Ball by 18.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $96.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

