Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.98. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

