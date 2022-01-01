Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.