Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

