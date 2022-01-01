Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2,770.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

