Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.