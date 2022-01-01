Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 4,567 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

