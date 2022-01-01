Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.