Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,651 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,412 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after purchasing an additional 739,472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 143,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 474,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

