Scrypta Price Reaches $0.0094 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $177,682.18 and approximately $38.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00035649 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,695,291 coins and its circulating supply is 18,895,291 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

