Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,212 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $22,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

SE opened at $223.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $189.61 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

