Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $185.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $154.60. The stock had a trading volume of 390,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 543.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

