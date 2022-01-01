Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $6.01 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Secret has a total market capitalization of $900.37 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $6.01 or 0.00012685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00291353 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010300 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003668 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.