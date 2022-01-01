Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $678,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

