Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $965,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after buying an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.