Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $738,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Etsy by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $452,545.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,966 shares of company stock valued at $68,275,076. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

