Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 14,706 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BP by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP by 34.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities began coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.