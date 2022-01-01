Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,008 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 190,381 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,719 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $88.72 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.