Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.