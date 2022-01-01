Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $805.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $426,636.15 and $805.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.51 or 0.07859347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.67 or 0.99997425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007927 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.