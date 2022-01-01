Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.