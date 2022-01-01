Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,387,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $51.64 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

