Sentinel Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $69.97 million and $14.27 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,932,430,433 coins and its circulating supply is 6,388,070,280 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

