Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 845.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,380.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $239.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.11.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.