Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $133,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Shares of JBHT opened at $204.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $206.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

