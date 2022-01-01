Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

