Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

