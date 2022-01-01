Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

NYSE CF opened at $70.78 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

