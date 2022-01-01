Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.38

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.38 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.84). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 136.10 ($1.83), with a volume of 874,507 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.34).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.38.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

