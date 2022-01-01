SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 59,276 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 251.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,276 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

