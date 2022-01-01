SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 79,758 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ladder Capital worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

