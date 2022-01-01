SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 111,032 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 624.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,032 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -385.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

