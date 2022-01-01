SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kura Oncology worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 239,114 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KURA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

