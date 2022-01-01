SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 57,046 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after buying an additional 267,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,518 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 258,841 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -422.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.