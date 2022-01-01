Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,838,000. Amundi purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,843,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in First Solar by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after buying an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,797,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $87.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.