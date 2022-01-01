Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

