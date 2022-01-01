Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 165,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 34.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.28 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

