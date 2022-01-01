Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $78,685,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,951.65.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,096.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,912.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,708.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.