Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 610 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 37.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $143.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.62. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.