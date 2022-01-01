Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $205,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

