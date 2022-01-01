Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Equities researchers at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE GVA opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.