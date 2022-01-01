Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $22.25

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $22.95. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
