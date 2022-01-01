Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $22.25

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $22.95. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

